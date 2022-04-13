Notice of Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Tenaha

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Call to Order: Roll Call: To establish a quorum. Invocation: Pledge: United States Pledge Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting. Department Head Reports: Public Works Report Municipal Court Report Police Department Report City Secretary Report

e. Fire Department Report

7. Discuss and Consider Approving the Minutes for the March 28, 2022, City Council Meeting.

8. Discuss and Consider Approving the March 2022 Financials.

9. Discuss and consider approving the recommendation of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Stephens Engineering for engineering services for the City’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for project related services and project implementation.

10. Discuss and consider approving the recommendation of the Selection Review Committee to award by resolution Traylor & Associates for administrative services for the City’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for project related services and project

implementation.

11. Discuss and consider paying the mayor monthly travel allowance for the use of his personal vehicle.

12. Discuss and consider revising the Water, Wastewater and tap fees.

13. Discuss and consider renewing 5C Utility’s Contract.

Executive Session:

14. Consider entering executive session Personnel Matters Government Code Section 551.074 with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open session.

End of Executive Session

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive Session.

15. Council Report(s): Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

16. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.