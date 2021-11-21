Notice of Meeting of the Governing Body of the City of Tenaha

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Call to Order: Roll Call: To establish a quorum. Invocation: Pledge: United States Pledge Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting. Department Head Reports: Public Works Report Municipal Court Report Police Department Report City Secretary Report Fire Department Report

7. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session for Consultation with Attorney Government Code Section 551.071 and Personnel Matters Government Code Section 551.074 (Annual Performance Evaluation for Municipal Judge/Court Clerk Elizabeth Swint and Public Works Operator Pete Giles) with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open session.

End of Executive Session

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive Session.

8. Discuss and Consider Approving the Minutes for the October 25, 2021, City Council Meeting.

9. Discuss and Consider Approving the October 2021 Financials.

10. Discuss, consider, and adopt a resolution to designate authorized signatories for the Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program for GLO state contract number 22-082-014-D216.

11. Discuss, consider, and adopt a resolution regarding Civil Rights which includes the following policies:

o Section 3 Policy.

o Excessive Force Policy.

o Limited English Proficiency (LEP) Standards Plan.

o Section 504 Policy and Grievance Procedures.

o Code of Conduct Policy; and

o Fair Housing Policy.

12. Proclaim April as Fair Housing Month

13. Proclaim January 2021 as School Board Recognition Month

14. Council Report(s): Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

15. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary