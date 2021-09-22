Notice of Meeting of The Governing Body of the City of Tenaha

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Call to Order: Roll Call: To establish a quorum. Invocation: Pledge: United States Pledge Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting. Department Head Reports: Public Works Report Municipal Court Report Police Department Report City Secretary Report

e. Fire Department Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the Minutes for the August 23, 2021, City Council Meeting.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider approving the August 2021 Financials.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and Consider Vote for a candidate for the 2021 Board of Trustees election for the position for our region. (TML)

10. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session personnel matters with possible action related thereto upon reconvening in open session in accordance with Government Code Section 551.074. (90 Day Evaluation for Chief of Police Position: Scott Burkhalter)

End of Executive Session

Reconvene into open session and take any action necessary because of the Executive Session.

11. Council Report(s): Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

12. Adjourn.

