City of Tenaha: March Agenda

The Tenaha City Council will meet in a Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 5:30 pm, Tenaha, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

Call to Order: Roll Call: To establish a quorum. Invocation: Pledge: United States Pledge Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizens Input Form may be filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting. Department Head Reports: Public Works Report Municipal Court Report Police Department Report City Secretary Report Fire Department Report

7. Discuss and Consider Approving the Minutes for the February 28, 2022, City Council Meeting.

8. Discuss and Consider Approving the February 2022 Financials.

9. Discuss and Consider Approving renewing the City of Tenaha’s membership with the Texas Municipal League (TML).

10. Discuss and Consider Appointing Election Judge for the May 7, 2022.

11. Discuss and Consider Changing the minimum water/sewer/tap fees regarding increases in utilities, supplies, fuel, and chemical cost.

12. Record Racial Profiling Report for the Tenaha Police Department.

13. Discuss 5 C Utility Contract.

14. Council Report(s): Reports by the members of the City Council on matters not on the agenda will be made at this time.

15. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the open meetings act, please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-248-3841.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary