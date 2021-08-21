City of Tenaha Budget Workshop

Notice is hereby given that a Workshop of the Governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on the 23rd day of August 2021 at 6:00 pm in the Council Room of the City Hall located at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following item:

Work on the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022. Adjourn.

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 4:00 pm Friday August 20, 2021, for public viewing also emailed to The Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary