City of Tenaha Budget Workshop

Sat, 08/21/2021 - 5:03pm Ourtown1
Monday August 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Amanda Treat

 

Notice is hereby given that a Workshop of the Governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on the 23rd day of August 2021 at 6:00 pm in the Council Room of the City Hall located at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following item:

  1. Work on the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
  2. Adjourn.

I certify that the above was posted on the front door of the Tenaha City Hall at 238 North George Bowers Drive Tenaha Texas at 4:00 pm Friday August 20, 2021, for public viewing also emailed to The Light and Champion, Shelby County Today and East Texas Press.

Amanda Treat

City Secretary

 

 

