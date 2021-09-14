2021 Tenaha ISD Hall of Honor Recipients

The 17th Annual Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor Induction Ceremony will be in the Tenaha Cafetorium at 9:30 am on October 2, 2021. Family and Former Hall of Honor Members are welcomed to attend.

The Homecoming Parade will follow at 12 Noon, followed by the introduction of our recipients prior to the Tigers vs Colmesneil Game in the Raymond Jackson Stadium beginning at 2:00 pm.

Cynthia “Sam” Kay

Anyone associated with TENAHA ISD knows about “Ms. Sam '' and her love and support for Tenaha Schools. She devoted years of her life to the TENAHA ISD family, exhibiting Tiger Pride in everything she did. Having served as a dedicated paraprofessional, elementary school secretary, and district PEIMS coordinator, Sam knew and well-represented the district from a professional standpoint. It is, however, in her other capacities that she shared personally her love for this school and forged relationships that have impacted so many. As a bus driver, she was often the first and last person Tenaha’s children saw each day, and she made the most of that time. She was instrumental in helping to start Tenaha’s band program which has improved the lives of so many, allowing it to grow into what it is today. She was drill team director and a cheerleader sponsor, creating new and exciting routines throughout the year. Sam touched the lives of generations of Tenaha students with her love and support, creating connections with each person she came into contact with. Cynthia “Sam” Kay spent countless hours investing in the lives of the Tenaha students, all while proudly rearing her own Tigers - Buffey, Gabriel, Jamie and step-children Rhonda and Kenneth.

Phyllis Thompson

Graduating Tenaha ISD in 1980, Phyllis has been a faithful TENAHA ISD employee for 28 years, but she is so much more than an employee. Phyllis is the Tenaha spirit embodied in one person; she truly “bleeds maroon.” Her job description is custodian and hospitality designee, but she wears many more hats than that. She sees a need and fills it no matter where the need occurs. Everyone in our community has benefitted from Phyllis’ gift of hospitality. She has cooked and catered almost every event at TENAHA ISD through the years she has been here. Not only does she create beautiful spaces for events, but she provides delicious food for her Tigers to enjoy. Phyllis is a prayer warrior and she takes that seriously. A member of Greater Elizabeth Church of God in Christ, she is a licensed missionary and works tirelessly with the children of her church. As she was busy serving the community of Tenaha, she was also rearing two sons, Retired Master Sergeant Justin Adams, and Jeffery Thompson. Phyllis has four grandchildren, Jared Adams, Noah Thompson, Za’Vyon Thompson, and Zyhariona Cooper Thompson.