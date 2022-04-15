Timpson High School: Area Track Meet Results

April 13, 2022 - The Area 23-24 AA High School track meet was held in Shelbyville on Tuesday, April 12th. Timpson ISD would like to congratulate our boys and girls who will be headed to the Regional Track meet, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 29th-30th in Palestine. The Timpson Lady Bears placed 3rd overall at the meet and the Bears brought home 1st place overall, with a total of 13 gold medals. As always, It's a Great Day to be a Bear!!!

Area 23-24 AA Meet Results

Timpson Lady Bears - 3rd Place

TOTAL POINTS- 100

Top 4 Advance to Regionals

Shot put- Emma Ramsey (4th) 31’6 ½”

Discus- Sky’Kuirra Bussey (1st) 90’3” -- Emma Ramsey (4th) 86’10”

High Jump- Amiyah Soto (4th) 4’8

Long Jump- Memoree McClure (5th) 15 4 ¾”

Triple Jump- D’Chelle Garner (4th) 31’4 ¾”

3200m- Kallie Solomon (5th) 15:52

4x100m- Memoree McClure, Allona Bruton, McKenna Wynn, Amiyah Soto (1st) 51.60

100H- D’Chelle Garner (2nd) 18.21

100m- Allon Bruton (5th) 13.91

800m- Jada Davis (7th) 3:00.66

4x200m- Memoree McClure, Jadalyn Jacobs, McKenna Wynn, Amiyah Soto (2nd) 1:49.38

300H- D’Chelle Garner (5th) 54.63

200m- Jadalyn Jacobs (3rd) 36.99

1600m- Emma Kaluza (3rd) 6:29.60

4x400m- McKenna Wynn, Amiyah Soto, D’Chelle Garner, Memoree McClure (4th) 4:21.84

Timpson Bears

AREA TRACK CHAMPS

TOTAL POINTS 224

Pole Vault- Dalton Beckham (1st)

Shot put- LT Washington (1st) 41’7” , Zy Howard (3rd) 37’10” , Ja’Cayden Adams (5th) 37’5 ¾”

Discus- Issac Mathis (1st) 105’6,” Jacorian Grace (2nd) 104’5”, Briar Sample (3rd) 101’6”

High Jump- Mykendrick Roberts (2nd) 6’2, Geovonie Bryant (4th)5’10 , Hunter Tipton (6th) 5’6

Long Jump- Vosky Howard (3rd) 19’7

Triple Jump- Terry Bussey (1st) 44’5”, Geo Bryant (2nd) 40’9 ¾”

3200m- Noah Goode (1st) 11:09.70

4x100m- Dakovian Tutt, Vosky Howard, Braden Courtney, Terry Bussey (1st) 42.70

110H- Hunter Tipton (1st) 17.39

100m- Terry Bussey (1st) 11.25 , Braden Courtney (2nd) 11.93

800m- Carmen Flores (5th), 2:13.44 Noah Goode (6th) 2:13.92

4x200m- Terry Bussey, Hunter Tipton, Dakovian Tutt, Vosky Howard (1st) 1:29.88

400m- Connor Milford (5th) 56.77

300H- Geo Bryant (1st) 43.48, Amare Bruton (2nd) 44.52

200m- Vosky Howard (2nd) 22.98 , Dakovian Tutt (4th) 23.22

1600m- Noah Goode (1st) 5:03.52

4x400m- Connor Milford, Hunter Tipton, Amare Bruton, Geo Bryant (3rd) 3:39.67