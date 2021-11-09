Tenaha Tiger: Weekly News

November 8, 2021-Beginning 3rd Grading Period; Band left for State Marching Contest in San Antonio

November 11, 2021-Report Cards; Businessmen’s Meeting; Tenaha Tigers vs Burkeville Mustangs at Jasper - 7 pm start time.

November 12, 2021-JVG/VG in Winnsboro 5:00 pm

November 15, 2021-Regular Board Member 5:30 pm; Senior (FAFSA) Financial Aide Meeting; JH Girls (4:30 pm) JH Boys (5:30 pm) @ Shelbyville

November 16, 2021- Tiger Den Reserved for VOD Medal at 10 am

November 17, 2021-Picture Retakes; Sr Cap & Gown; Kindergarten Cap & Gown;

November 22-26, 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday

November 22, 2021-JVG/VG vs Carthage (Home) 1:00 pm

November 29, 2012-JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); JHG vs Timpson 4:30 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs White Oak 5:00 pm (Home)

December 2, 2021-VG @ Lipan Tournament; JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); Progress Reports

December 6, 2021- JHB vs Joaquin 5:30pm (There); JHG vs Joaquin 4:30 pm (There)

Don't forget to watch the live stream if you can't make the game at:

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ search/?query=tenaha

Congratulations to Tenaha ISD Cross Country!!!

Congratulations, Evan Plata, for your 8th place individual UIL State Championship run, finishing very impressive with a 16:55 run across the finish line. Evan is the first Tenaha Tiger to take the stage for a top ten finish, and he now will claim the record for the Tenaha Tiger’s fastest 5K XC state run.

EVERYTHING has to be PERFECT for a team to medal or be top 5 in state. As a team, the Tigers fell short of their expectations at the UIL State Championship, finishing 10th rank overall. A loss is only a loss if runners don’t learn from it. Lesson learned. The Tenaha Tigers will get their title! Stay tuned.

We would like to thank the TISD staff for their support, for all of the extra race day fruits, granolas, and drinks. Thank you Tenaha community for watching out for the runners on our streets / county roads, and for your continued support!

GO TIGERS!!!! Keep on keeping on!

Better pics will be coming soon by Tenaha Tiger Media! (Thank you Brittney Barona)

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581