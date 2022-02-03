Tenaha Tiger News

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activities: www.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

Tenaha ISD also has a facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Tenaha-Independent-School- District-486433751368156/

February 2, 2022-MS A/B Honor Roll Field Trip to SFA; Girls Soccer vs Carlisle (Home) 4:00 pm

February 3, 2022- Progress Reports

February 7, 2022-JH Girls/Boys BB vs Gary 5:00 pm (Home)

February 8, 2022-VB vs Joaquin (Home); JVG/VG vs Joaquin 5:00 pm (Home); Tiger Café’ Open

February 10, 2022-G/B Soccer vs Waskom (There) 5:00 pm/7:00 pm; Sr Cap & Gown Retakes, BB Teams, and Spring Pictures’ Businessmen’s Meeting

February 11, 2022-VB vs Shelbyville 5:00 pm (Home)

February 14, 2022-6th, 7th, and 8th Grades Valentines Dance in Café’6-9 pm; Girls/Boys Soccer vs Brownsboro (There) 5:30/7:00 pm

February 15, 2022-VB vs Martinsville 5:00 pm (There)

February 17, 2022-End of 4th Grading Period

February 18, 2022-VB Playoffs

February 21, 2022-VB BiDistrict TBA; Beginning 5th Grading Period; Girls/Boys vs Brownsboro (Home) 5:30/7:00 pm; Regular Board Meeting 5:30 pm; President’s Day

February 24, 2022-Report Cards; VB Area

February 28, 2022-VB Quarterfinals TBA

Important Dates to Note:

March 14-18, 2022- Spring Break

April 9, 2022-Prom

May 16, 2022-BETA Banquet

May 17, 2022-Athletic Banquet

May 18, 2022-Band Trip

May 19, 2022-Kindergarten and 8th Grade Graduations

May 26, 2022-12th Grade Graduation

2/1/22: Congratulations!

Lady Tigers vs San Augustine 61-33

V Boys vs San Augustine 58-26

2021-2022 Yearbooks are NOW on SALE!!!

There will only be a limited number of copies sold this year, so get yours now before they are gone! Yearbooks are $25 each and can be purchased in person from Mrs. Huckabee or online at www.balfour.com. Just search Tenaha ISD and follow the instructions to purchase on the screen. You will not be able to purchase the 21-22 book next school year, so get yours now!! The books will be delivered in September. 2)

Covid Update - January 2022 Protocol

Anyone with a lab confirmed case or anyone experiencing symptoms should remain at home and CANNOT return to campus until:

1. You are 24 hours fever free without medication

2. Symptoms have IMPROVED

3. At least 5 days have passed since illness began

*Close Contact means living in the same household.

Individuals who have had close contact, but have NO SYMPTOMS may return to campus after 48 hours.

*Wearing a mask for the following week is strongly encouraged.

Possible SYMPTOMS: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, head ache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

When in doubt call the campus in which your student attends.

936-248-5000 (HS/MS Ext. 501) (Elementary Ext. 301)