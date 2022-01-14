Tenaha Tiger News

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activities: www.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

Tenaha ISD also has a facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Tenaha-Independent-School- District-486433751368156/

January 13, 2022-JH Boys vs Shelbyville (Home) 5:30 pm; JH Girls vs Shelbyville (Home) 4:30 pm; Report Cards; Businessmen’s Meeting Cancelled

January 14, 2022-JVB/VB vs Joaquin 5:00 pm (There); JVG/VG vs Joaquin 4:30 pm (There)

January 15, 2022-HS & MS Region Band Clinic @ Chapel Hill; VG vs Timpson (There)

January 17, 2022-MLK Holiday; Girls Soccer vs Carlisle in Price 5:00 pm

January 18, 2022-JV/V vs Shelbyville 5:00 pm (There); JVG/VG vs Shelbyville 4:30 pm (There)

January 19, 2022-A/B Honor Roll Field Trip

January 20, 2022-Girls Soccer at Waskom Tournament; JH Boys vs Timpson 5:30 pm (There)

January 21, 2022-Girls Soccer @ Waskom Tournament; JV/V vs Martinsville 5:00 pm (Home)

January 22, 2022- BJV Tourney in Joaquin; Girls Soccer @ Waskom Tournament; VG vs San Augustine 2:00 pm (Home)

January 24, 2022- Regular Board Meeting 5:30 pm

January 25, 2022-Boys Soccer vs Crockett 5:30 pm (There);JVG/VG @ Gary 4:30 pm; JVB/VB @ Gary 5:00 pm

January 27, 2022-Boys Soccer @ Waskom Tournament; JH Boys vs Joaqin 5:30 pm (Home); JH Girls vs Joaquin 4:30 pm (Home)

January 28, 2022-JVB/VB vs Timpson 5:00 pm (Home)JVG/VG vs Timpson (Home) 4:30 pm; Tiger Café’ Open

January 29, 2022-Boys Soccer @ Waskom Tournament

January 31, 2022-JH Boys vs San Augustine 5:30 pm (There); JH Girls vs San Augustine 4:30 pm (There)

Covid Update - January 2022 Protocol

Anyone with a lab confirmed case or anyone experiencing symptoms should remain at home and CANNOT return to campus until:

1. You are 24 hours fever free without medication

2. Symptoms have IMPROVED

3. At least 5 days have passed since illness began

*Close Contact means living in the same household.

Individuals who have had close contact, but have NO SYMPTOMS may return to campus after 48 hours.

*Wearing a mask for the following week is strongly encouraged.

Possible SYMPTOMS: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, head ache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

When in doubt call the campus in which your student attends.

936-248-5000 (HS/MS Ext. 501) (Elementary Ext. 301)

Tenaha ISD celebrates School Board Recognition Month this January

Tenaha– January is School Board Recognition Month and Tenaha ISD is honored to celebrate its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district’s schools and students.

“Our school board members are selfless volunteers who spend long hours working to ensure all of our students have the opportunity to learn and grow,” Linda Jacobs, Superintendent stated. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. The Tenaha ISD school board is responsible for an annual budget of $ 6,764,532 million, 472 students, 82 employees and (1) one campuses.

“School boards are essential to a strong public education system,” Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Director Dan Troxell said. “They provide the local governance and oversight that makes it possible for school districts to serve students, including establishing a strategic plan, adopting policies, approving a budget and selecting and evaluating a superintendent. It’s fitting that we celebrate them in January as their leadership is key to the success of every school district in Texas.”

Board members serving Tenaha ISD are: Aaron Roland-President, Eugene Bowden-Vice President, Vickie Jernigan-Secretary, Robert Barton-Member, Tracy Collins-Member, Cicily Cross-Blair-Member, and Cody Price-Member.

Learn more about school board service at tasb.org.

Team of 8

The Tenaha ISD Board of Trustees is comprised of seven board members and the superintendent. Board trustees are elected by the general public to serve for overlapping terms of three years each. TISD Board members are not compensated for their service on the board. Elections for board seats are conducted annually each May. Once elections are finalized the Board elects a president, vice-president, and secretary for one-year terms.

Generally, regular meetings of the board of trustees are held on the third (3rd) Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Tenaha ISD Administration Building located at 138 College Street, Tenaha, Texas 75974. Agenda Notices are posted on the window at the administration building, on the district website, and sent to local media in advance for review.

Questions/comments can be directed to board trustee members at their email address located on our website. Please include your name and contact information – The Board will not respond to Anonymous emails.

Board Members are: