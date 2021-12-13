Tenaha Tiger News

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activities: www.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

December 13, 2021-JH Boys vs San Augustine (Home); JH Girls vs San Augustine 5:00 pm (Home); Santa Clause visits Elementary

December 14, 2021-VB vs Lapoynor 7:30 pm (There); JVG/VG vs Center 5:00 pm in the Tiger Gym; Girls Soccer vs Westwood 5:00 pm (Home); Elem: Grinch Day HS: Red/Black Plaid Day

December 15, 2021-Christmas Concert in Special Events Center 9:30 pm; Elem: Red Day HS: Green Day

December 16, 2021-Girls Soccer vs New Diana (There) 5:30 pm; VBB vs Logansport in Logansport 7:00 pm; Elem: Polar Express Day HS: Ugly Sweater Day

December 17, 2021-End 3rd Grading Period; JVG/VG vs Shelbyville (Home) 5:00 pm; Early Release 11:30 am

December 20-22nd-High School Mainstreet/Cafetorium Closed for Waxing

December 20, 2021-Closed Board Meeting 5:30 pm; Regular Board Meeting 6:15 pm; Girls Soccer vs Center 5:00 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs Martinsville (There) 5:00 pm

December 20-January 7, 2022-Christmas and New Years’ Holiday

December 27, 28, and 29, 2021-Holiday Hoops

January 1, 2022-JV/VG vs Gary 11:00 am (Home); JV/VB vs Gary 2:00 pm (Home)

January 4, 2022-Girls/Boys Soccer vs Waskom (Home) 5:00/7:00 pm; JV/VG vs Timpson (There) 1:00 pm; JV/VB vs Timpson 5:00 pm (There)

January 6, 2022-Offices Open; Girls Soccer at Tatum Tournament; JH Boys vs Gary (There) 5:30 pm; JH Girls vs Gary (There) 4:30 pm

January 7, 2022-JV/V vs Sn Augustine (Home) 5:00 pm; JVG/VG vs San Augustine (Home) 4:30 pm

January 8, 2022 –Area Band Tryouts @ Chapel Hill (9th-12th); Boys Soccer @Sabine Tournament; Girls @ Tatum Tournament

January 10, 2022-Classes resume: Beginning 4th Grading Period; Regular Board Meeting 5:30 pm

January 11, 2022-Boys Soccer vs Cumberland in Tyler 5:30 pm

January 13, 2022-JH Boys vs Shelbyville (Home) 5:30 pm; JH Girls vs Shelbyville (Home) 4:30 pm; Report Cards; Businessmen’s Meeting

TENAHA TAX OFFICE OFFERS NEW SERVICE:

Tax payers can now search and view their tax records. Enter online- https://tenahaisd.txproperty. tax

Stay up to date with all events by checking the school district calendar: https://www.tenahaisd.com/ Page/2#calendar1/20211208/ month

Friday, December 3rd, 2021- The Tenaha Tiger Boys opened up their season beating the Carthage Bulldogs- 53 – 43.

Decemeber 9-11, 2021: Lady Tigers placed 1st place in Zavalla Tournament.

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tigers"

If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Businesses that would like to place their business card on the Tiger News may contact Brenda Lucas at lucasbrenda@tenahaisd.com or by calling 936-248-5000 ext 201 for details.

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581