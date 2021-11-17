Tenaha Tiger News

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activities: www.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

November 17, 2021-Picture Retakes; Sr Cap & Gown; Kindergarten Cap & Gown; Tiger Den Reserved

November 18, 2021-Businessmens Meeting

November 19, 2021-Tigers vs Chilton Pirates at Trinity HS 7 pm; Early Dismissal @ 2:30 following Pep Rally

November 20, 2021- SAKS of Love in Cafetorium 9 am- 3 pm

November 22-26, 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday

November 22, 2021-JVG/VG vs Carthage (There) 1:00 pm

November 29, 2012-JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); JHG vs Timpson 4:30 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs White Oak 5:00 pm (Home)

December 2, 2021-VG @ Lipan Tournament; JHB vs Timpson 5:30 pm (Home); Progress Reports

December 6, 2021- JHB vs Joaquin 5:30pm (There); JHG vs Joaquin 4:30 pm (There)

December 9, 2021-VB/VG @ Zavalla Tournament; Businessmen’s Banquet

December 10, 2021-MS Region Tryouts @ Carthage (7th/8th graders)

December 11, 2021-HS Region Band Tryouts @ Henderson (9-12th grades only); Tenaha Market (10 am-5 pm) and Parade (6 pm)

Tenaha Tigers vs Burkeville Mustangs Final Score: 62 to14!!!!

Next round of playoffs will be at Trinity HS at 7 pm when the Tigers face Chilton Pirates, Friday November 19th.

Tenaha High School announces 2nd Six Weeks Honor Roll for the 2021-2022 school year.

All As Honor Roll

6th Grade - Nancy Flores and Michael Loredo

7th Grade - Emely Hernandez, Gage Jenkins and Verranza Mendez

8th Grade - Aaron Plata

9th Grade -

10th Grade - Jessica Aguilar, Kamran Barber, Britney Barona, I’Tiyanna Dagley, Jesel Gonzalez, Tyson Jenkins, A’Jeunna Moore, Dalia Romero, Angelica Sandoval, Michael Santana and Mark Segovia

11th Grade - Leticia Balladres-Lopez, Kim Cave, Dafne Pelcastre and Jacey Ross

12th Grade - Konner Barber, Sarahi Flores, Olivia Ford, John Head, Cindy Hernandez, Michael Kellar, Rodrigo Lezcano, Jose Lopez, Alan Mosqueda and Pacey Rhodes

All As and Bs Honor Roll

6th Grade - Jocelyn Aguilar, Ana Balldares-Lopes, Miriam Flores Espinoza, Jason Flores, Evenlyn Galvan, Jaya Johnson, Angel Lopez-Magana, David Loredo and Maria Maya

7th Grade - Kendilyn Bell, John Farmer, Elsa Flores, Ramon Flores, Zakary Hartley, Elias Lazaro, Kianna Norris, Jonathan Ramirez, Ciro Sandoval and Quentin Whitehead

8th Grade - Eddie Barona, DeCaden Cooks, Karina Corpus, Arianna Dagley, Eustorgio Flores, Emily Galvin, Maximas Garvin, Jennifer Gonzalez, Alondra Gonzalez, Arieunna Horton, Luis Ramirez, Karen Reyna, Julissa Rico and Arranza Santos

9th Grade - Jayden Beatriz, Bryan Chavez, Jaydaleeya Curtis, Chezni Dominguez, Shelby Eubank, Diana Flores, Brianna Jackson, Brikelian Kenny, Autumn Moody, Marely Perales, Yelitza Perez, Yuliana Perez, Christian Sparks and Juan Vega

10th Grade - Neida Flores, Misael Hernandez, Kornellia Hill, Pablo Lazaro, Ja’Tyrian Moore, Arlene Ramirez, Jordan Reese, Jordan Ross, Christal Sparks, La’Taejha Steadman, Gladys Tovar and Robert Williams

11th Grade - Aaron Flores, Chase Hutto and Evan Plata

12th Grade - Maria Alcaraz, David Chavira, Trindon Claiborne, Adalynn Ducan, Ja’Quaylin Garrett, Jeremy Evans, Iyterrica Giles, Hannah Hicks, Manuel Loredo, Patrick McCollister, Amy Trejo and Mariza Yanez

·BETA, THS Cheer and Tiger Media will host the 1st annual Coats & Cans drive beginning Monday, November 15th. Bring canned food items and gently used or new coats for those in need this season. We will have a competition against each grade level (PK-12) and the winning grade will receive a pizza party on the dime of the hosting organizations! Donation boxes labeled by grade will be located in Main Street.

·Thank you for helping out others and making this holiday season a bit brighter and warmer!

·Students, don’t forget to bring your parent consent forms for the Excellent Teen Choice program that will begin next week. Forms are due Tuesday

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

