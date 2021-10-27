Tenaha Tiger News

Please visit our district web page for other details on our school and activities: www.tenahaisd.com (The calendar provides the most up to date events)

Tenaha ISD also has a facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Tenaha-Independent-School- District-486433751368156/

October 27, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up-Wear “Tacky”; Blood Drive in HS Parking Lot 8:30 am – 2:00 pm; Special Speaker . ………………….in Café for 9-12; Turn in decorated pumpkins

October 28, 2021-Drug Free Dress Up-Wear “Camo”; Black Out PepRally 2:45 pm; Senior Night; Pre Game 6:30 pm;

Cake Auction; Tenaha vs Overton 7:00 pm <District Game>Tiger Gym Closed

October 29, 2021- Book Character Day-Spirit Day

October 30, 2021-JVG/VG vs Huntington (There) 1:00 pm Scrimmage; Area Marching Contest @ Lindale HS 11:30 am; …………………City Trunk or Treat 4-7 pm

November 3, 2021-JVG/VG vs Lufkin (There) TBA Scrimmage

November 4, 2021-End of 2nd Grading Period

November 5, 2021-JVG/VG vs Chireno TBD 5:00 pm; Student Holiday/In-Service

November 6, 2021-HS CX @ Round Rock State Meet 10:00 am

November 7, 2021-Daylight Savings (Move clocks back 1 hour)

November 8, 2021-Beginning 3rd Grading Period

November 11, 2021-Report Cards; Businessmen’s Meeting

November 12, 2021-JVG/VG in Winnsboro 5:00 pm

November 15, 2021-Regular Board Member 5:30 pm; Senior (FAFSA) Financial Aide Meeting

The Tenaha vs Overton (Home) Game at 7:00 pm will be live on 104.3 Thursday night!

Anyone interested in sponsoring or want a shout out for that special senior may call 903-693-7176.

1st Place Regional Champs! State here we come!!

Individual winners: Evan Plata 2nd Place and Misael Hernandez 6th Place

Tiger Media is hosting a Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Students wishing to participate must decorate a pumpkin to represent your favorite book or book character. Pumpkins are NOT to be carved. Entries will be turned in for judging the morning of Oct. 27th until 9 am in the front office. All entries must include an index card with student’s name, grade, and short description of the entry. Winners will be announced on our Tenaha Social Media Platforms on Friday, October 29th All entries must be picked up by Friday at 2 pm or they will be thrown away.. Direct any questions to Mrs. Huckabee. huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Senior News:

The Tenaha senior class will be raffling off this custom made Tenaha Tiger fire pit on October 28th at the last home football game...tickets may be purchased from any senior or at any home football game just inside the gate. We would like to give a big Thank You to C&J A/C and Electrical for the donation of time & energy creating this outstanding fire pit to help support our seniors!!!

OR: huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581