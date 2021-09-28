Tenaha Tiger News

September 28, 2021-1st Grade Parent Night 5-6 pm; College Day

September 29, 2021-Sr.Dual Credit Students @ UT Tyler 10-2 pm; HS & JH Cross Country @ Zavalla; Famous Couples/Duos Day

September 30, 2021-JH vs Colmesneil (There) 5:45 pm; Report Cards; Kindergarten Parent Night SuperHero Day

October 1, 2021-Pep Rally; Early Release 11:30 am; Spirit Day

October 2, 2021-Hall of Honor beginning at 9:30 am in Cafetorium; Parade 11:00 am; Pre-Game 1:30 pm; Homecoming Tigers vs Colmesneil in Raymond Jackson Stadium at 2:00 pm

October 4, 2021-Holiday

October 6, 2021-HS CX @ Lufkin HS-Coke Classic

October 7, 2021-JH vs West Sabine (Home) 5:00 pm

October 8, 2021-Tigers vs West Sabine (There) 7 pm District Game

October 9, 2021-Pre UIL Marching Contest @ Carthage 9:30 am @ Pine Tree HS 2:30 pm

October 11, 2021-HS & JH CX District Meet in Shelbyville; Mineola Marching Contest @ HS 5 pm

KGAS Radio will be broadcasting the Homecoming Parade and Tigers vs Colmesneil Bulldogs Game. If you are interested in sponsoring the parade and/or the game call 903-693-7176. They will also be doing the “Shout Outs.”

Homecoming Information-Saturday Oct. 2, 2021

Hall of Honor begins at 9:30 am in the Cafetorium

The Homecoming Parade begins at 11:00 am.

Students will need to be dropped off at the Elementary Parent Pickup Area at 10:30 Saturday morning. We will be using buses to get the students to the floats. We will have areas set up for your child to report to.

PreK 4 – Ms Sherri

Kindergarten – Ms Taneisa

1st Grade – Ms GG

2nd Grade – Ms Gracie

3rd Grade – Mrs. Gurley

4th Grade – Ms Lupita

5th Grade – Mrs. Brandy

After the parade, the floats will return to school. Your students will be ready to be picked up at the Elementary Parent pickup entrance.

Pre-game 1:30 pm and Kick off 2:00 pm

There will be an early release Friday, October 1st . School will dismiss at 11:30

Dress up days for the rest of the week are:

Tuesday – College Day

Wednesday – Famous Couples/Duos

Thursday – Super Hero Day

Friday – Spirit Day

Congratulations to our Perfect Attendance winners whose names were drawn for the Jump for George incentive.

Looking forward to doing this next six weeks!!

Monday, October 4th Will be a school holiday.

Have a great week.

Senior News:

The Tenaha senior class will be raffling off this custom made Tenaha Tiger fire pit on October 28th at the last home football game...tickets may be purchased from any senior or at any home football game just inside the gate. We would like to give a big Thank You to C&J A/C and Electrical for the donation of time & energy creating this outstanding fire pit to help support our seniors!!!

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

"Local Businesses Support the Tenaha Tiger Yearbook"

If you are interested in purchasing a full color yearbook ad for your business, please contact Ms. Joanna Huckabee at huckabeejoanna@tenahaisd.com

Tenaha Youth Center-(936) 332-3581

