Tenaha ISD: Tiger News

April 9, 2022-Prom 8 pm in Café’

April 12, 2022-Elementary Field Trip to Panola Orchards

April 13, 2022-End of 5th Grading Period; Track Area in Shelbyville; Elementary FT to Panola Orchards

April 14, 2022-Businessmen’s Meeting; Staff In-Service/Student Holiday

April 15, 2022- Holiday

April 18-22, 2022-PK/K Round Up

April 18, 2022-Beginning 6th Grading Period; Regular Board Meeting

April 19, 2022-Grades Due

April 21, 2022- Report Cards

April 22, 2022-Elementary Field Trip to Panola Orchards; MS UIL Concert Y Sight Reading @ Carthage

April 25-27, 2022-Elementary Book Fair

April 27, 2022-HS UIL Concert & Sight; Mascot Tryouts

April 28, 2022-Band Spring Concert in Café’ 6 pm; HS UIL Concert & Sight Reading in Carthage; Photos: Track, Tennis, remaining cap &

gown for kinder and seniors

April 29, 2022-Track Regional’s in Palestine; Senior Grades Due & entered

April 30, 2022-Track Regional’s in Palestine

Students at Tenaha Elementary School participated in Tobacco Free Kids Day, on April 1st, and took the pledge to be tobacco free! Pictured with Prevention Specialist Charlotte Stanaland are Mrs. Davison and Ms.Matthews 3rd grade,

Ms. Jennings 2nd grade, and Mrs. Pinder's 1st grade students.

⁎ The District is still doing another fundraiser for Coach Dagley’s family and Klayton Lewis’ family. We have T-shirts for sale $15 bright colors are available. Come by the High School, MS or Elementary office to pick up an order form.

TENAHA TAX OFFICE OFFERS NEW SERVICE:

Tax payers can now search and view their tax records. Enter online- https://tenahaisd.txproperty. tax

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

