Tenaha ISD: Tiger News

April 4, 2022-Cheer Packets and Deposits Due; Track District Prelims in Shelbyville 10:00 am

April 5, 2022-Spring sport portraits/FINAL Cap & Gown for Kinder and Seniors (track, tennis and a few Kinder cap & gown and 1 senior cap & gown) 11 am; Testing-English I

April 7, 2022-Testing (English II); Track District Finals in Shelbyville 5:30 pm

April 9, 2022-Prom 8 pm in Café’

March 11, 2022-JH/HS Cheer Clinic through the 13th

April 12, 2022-Elementary Field Trip to Panola Orchards

April 13, 2022-End of 5th Grading Period; Track Area in Shelbyville Possible; Elementary FT to Panola Orchards

April 14, 2022-Cheer Tryouts; Businessmen’s Meeting; Staff In-Service/Student Holiday

April 15, 2022- Holiday

April 18-22, 2022-PK/K Round Up

April 18, 2022-Beginning 6th Grading Period; Regular Board Meeting

April 20, 2022-Track Area in Shelbyville Possible

April 21, 2022-MS UIL Concert Y Sight Reading @ Carthage; Report Cards

April 22, 2022-Elementary FT to Panola Orchards

April 25-29, 2022-Elementary Book Fair Begins

April 28, 2022-Band Spring Concert in Café’ 6 pm; HS UIL Concert & Sight Reading in Carthage

April 29, 2022-Track Regional’s in Palestine; Senior Grades Due & entered

Important Dates to Note:

April 25-29th Book Fair

May 16, 2022-BETA Induction Ceremony 6 pm

May 17, 2022-Athletic Banquet 9:30 am; Tiger Fest 6 pm

May 18, 2022-Band Trip

May 19, 2022-Kindergarten Graduation 9:30 am in Café’

May 25, 2022-8th Grade Graduation and MS Awards 9:30 am

May 26, 2022-12th Grade Graduation; Early Release 11:30 am

Seniors-If you have not registered for your OSHA Certificate you need to go see Mrs. DePriest. Also if you have finished your OSHA requirement then make sure Mrs. DePriest knows about it.

⁎ The LAST DAY to order your 2021-2022 yearbook is NEXT FRIDAY, April 8th. Books are $25 and will not be available when they come in next year.

⁎ The District is still doing another fundraiser for Coach Dagley’s family and Klayton Lewis’ family. We have T-shirts for sale $15 bright colors are available. Come by the High School, MS or Elementary office to pick up an order form.

TENAHA TAX OFFICE OFFERS NEW SERVICE:

Tax payers can now search and view their tax records. Enter online- https://tenahaisd.txproperty. tax

Tax payers can now search and view their tax records. Enter online- https://tenahaisd.txproperty. tax

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

