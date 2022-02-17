Tenaha ISD: Tiger News

February 17, 2022-End of 4th Grading Period

February 18, 2022-Staff In Service; Student Holiday; VG vs Woden in Gary @ 6:30 pm; VB Playoff Preview 2 pm; Tiger Cafe' Open 4 pm

February 21, 2022-VB Bi-District TBA; Beginning 5th Grading Period; G/B Soccer vs Brownsboro (Home & Senior Night) 5:30/7:00;

Regular Board Meeting 5:00 pm

February 22, 2022-Elementary Dress Up Day.

February 24, 2022-Report Cards; Track in Garrison; VB Area

February 28, 2022-VB Quarterfinals TBA; JH Track in Garrison; Dr. Suess Week Begins

March 3, 2022-HS Track in Groveton

March 4, 2022-JH Track in Groveton; BB Regionals

March 7, 2022-JH Track in Center; TELPAS

March 8, 2022-Band Ring Reception in Cafe' 6 pm

March 9, 2022-Blood Drive in HS Parking Lot.

March 10, 2022-Businessmen's Meeting; HS Track in Center; BB State.

March 12, 2022-A Night to Remember 6-8 pm in Cafe'

March 13, 2022-Daylight Savings (Move clock forward 1 HR)

Important Dates to Note:

April 9, 2022-Prom

April 25-29th Book Fair

May 16, 2022-BETA Banquet

May 17, 2022-Athletic Banquet

May 18, 2022-Band Trip

May 19, 2022-Kindergarten and 8thGrade Graduations

May 26, 2022-12th Grade Graduation

2021-2022 Yearbooks are NOW on SALE!!!

There will only be a limited number of copies sold this year, so get yours now before they are gone! Yearbooks are $25 each and can be purchased in person from Mrs. Huckabee or online at www.balfour.com. Just search Tenaha ISD and follow the instructions to purchase on the screen. You will not be able to purchase the 21-22 book next school year, so get yours now!! The books will be delivered in September. 2)

TENAHA TAX OFFICE OFFERS NEW SERVICE:

Tax payers can now search and view their tax records. Enter online- https://tenahaisd.txproperty. tax

Stay up to date with all events by checking the school district calendar: https://www.tenahaisd.com/ Page/2#calendar1/20211208/ month

Reminder: Tenaha Together Committee continues to support our community and needs the communities support as well.

A few of the things that have been done since the organization of the Tenaha Together Committee includes lights and tree for the square, banners around town, and the beautiful brick signs entering the town.

Please, if you can make a donation to continue projects like these, send it to: Tenaha Together Committee c/o Julie Tatom - Hughes Spring Bank on Main Street, P. O. Box 380, Tenaha, Texas 75974

