Tenaha ISD: Tiger News

January 28, 2022-VG/VB vs Timpson 6:00 pm (Home); Tiger Café’ Open

January 29, 2022-Boys Soccer @ Waskom Tournament

January 31, 2022-JH Boys vs San Augustine 5:30 pm (There); JH Girls vs San Augustine 4:30 pm (There)

February 1, 2022-JV/B vs San Augustine 5:00 pm (There); JVG/VG @ San Augustine 4:20 pm

February 2, 2022-MS A/B Honor Roll Field Trip to SFA

February 3, 2022-Girls Soccer vs Carlisle (Home) 5:00 pm; Progress Reports

February 5, 2022-UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest @ SFA

February 7, 2022-JH Girls/Boys BB vs Gary 5:00 pm (Home)

February 8, 2022-JV/V vs Joaquin 5:00 pm (Home); JVG/VG vs Joaquin (Home) 4:30 pm

February 10, 2022-G/B Soccer vs Waskom (There) 5:00 pm/7:00 pm; Sr Cap & Gown Retakes, BB Teams, and Spring Pictures’ Businessmen’s Meeting

February 11, 2022-JV/V vs Shelbyville 5:00 pm (Home)

February 14, 2022-6th, 7th, and 8th Grades Valentines Dance in Café’6-9 pm; Girls/Boys Soccer vs Brownsboro (There) 5:30/7:00 pm

February 15, 2022-JV/V vs Martinsville 5:00 pm (There)

February 17, 2022-End of 4th Grading Period

Important Dates to Note:

April 9, 2022-Prom

May 16, 2022-BETA Banquet

May 17, 2022-Athletic Banquet

May 18, 2022-Band Trip

May 19, 2022-Kindergarten and 8th Grade Graduations

May 26, 2022-12th Grade Graduation

Covid Update - January 2022 Protocol

Anyone with a lab confirmed case or anyone experiencing symptoms should remain at home and CANNOT return to campus until:

1. You are 24 hours fever free without medication

2. Symptoms have IMPROVED

3. At least 5 days have passed since illness began

*Close Contact means living in the same household.

Individuals who have had close contact, but have NO SYMPTOMS may return to campus after 48 hours.

*Wearing a mask for the following week is strongly encouraged.

Possible SYMPTOMS: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, head ache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

When in doubt call the campus in which your student attends.

936-248-5000 (HS/MS Ext. 501) (Elementary Ext. 301)