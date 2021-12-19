Victoria Byrd Signs Her National Letter of Intent

2 days ago Victoria Byrd signed her National Letter of Intent to run track at Northwestern State University. Victoria is a 4 year letterman in track at Joaquin ISD. Victoria qualified for the state track meet her freshman year in 3 events. That year she placed 2nd in the 100 meter. Due to the Covid shutdown she missed her sophomore year track season but did not let this slow her down. Her junior year she qualified for the State track meet again in the 100, 200, and the long jump. She placed 3rd in the long jump and won State in the 100 meter and 200 meter. We here at Joaquin are so proud of Victoria for all her past accomplishments and look forward to what she will achieve during her Senior year as well as her upcoming years at Northwestern.