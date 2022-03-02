The Joaquin Rams' Girls Powerlifting

The Joaquin Lady Rams Powerlifting Team had seven girls qualify for the Regional Meet. Emma Barton, Lauren Neal, Halle Bonner, Kyleigh Avery, Shelbi Miller, Emma Raybon and Riley Mullins (not pictured). These girls competed at Rice High School in the Region 3 -1A/2A Division. We are extremely excited and proud of the hard work these ladies put in this season. Every lifter set a personal best at the meet. Congratulations ladies on a job well done. Halle Bonner finished 2nd in her division and will represent Joaquin at the State Powerlifting Meet in Corpus Christi on March 16th. Good luck Halle!