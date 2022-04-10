Joaquin High School Track: District Meet Results
The District 23 AA High School meet was held in Shelbyville on Monday, April 4th, and Thursday, April 7th. We are PROUD to announce that several athletes advanced to the AREA Track meet, which will be held on Tuesday, April 11th in Shelbyville.
Pole Vault
Khoen Baker -2nd
Discus
Riley Mullins - 2nd
Long Jump
Victoria Byrd- District champion
Shot Put
Riley Mullins-2nd
100m
Victoria Byrd -District Champion
Andre Brown - 4th
110 Hurdles
Gauge Jordan - District Champion
200m
Victoria Byrd - District Champion
400m
Jericho Newman - District Champion
Draven Lee - 4th
4x100m - 3rd
Cole Bragg
Khoen Baker
Andre Brown
Chase Rice
4x 200m -4th
Tate Bass
Andre Brown
Khoen Baker
Chase Rice
4x400m -2nd
Cole Bragg
Jericho Newman
Malik Stotts
Draven Lee
4x200m -4th
Madison Baker
Riley Mullins
Dixie Baker
Kaleigh Baker
4x400m-3rd
Madison Baker
Victoria Byrd
Dixie Baker
Kaleigh Baker