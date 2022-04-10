Joaquin High School Track: District Meet Results

The District 23 AA High School meet was held in Shelbyville on Monday, April 4th, and Thursday, April 7th. We are PROUD to announce that several athletes advanced to the AREA Track meet, which will be held on Tuesday, April 11th in Shelbyville.

Pole Vault

Khoen Baker -2nd

Discus

Riley Mullins - 2nd

Long Jump

Victoria Byrd- District champion

Shot Put

Riley Mullins-2nd

100m

Victoria Byrd -District Champion

Andre Brown - 4th

110 Hurdles

Gauge Jordan - District Champion

200m

Victoria Byrd - District Champion

400m

Jericho Newman - District Champion

Draven Lee - 4th

4x100m - 3rd

Cole Bragg

Khoen Baker

Andre Brown

Chase Rice

4x 200m -4th

Tate Bass

Andre Brown

Khoen Baker

Chase Rice

4x400m -2nd

Cole Bragg

Jericho Newman

Malik Stotts

Draven Lee

4x200m -4th

Madison Baker

Riley Mullins

Dixie Baker

Kaleigh Baker

4x400m-3rd

Madison Baker

Victoria Byrd

Dixie Baker

Kaleigh Baker