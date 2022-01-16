Joaquin High School Cheerleaders Place 3rd in UIL Spirit State Competition

Congratulations to the Joaquin Varsity Cheerleaders! The cheerleaders attended the UIL Spirit State Competition for the first time on Thursday, January 13th and placed 3rd overall in 2A. The cheerleaders competed against 52 other 2A schools in their division. We are so proud to be able to say that they not only made finals in their first year participating, but placed overall! Way to go Joaquin Varsity!