Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, APRIL 25, 2022

TAYLOR, TARA LANETTE – 49 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO RUSK COUNTY WARRANTS/GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ASSAULT ON PEACE OFFICER, GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED OR CONFINED AND POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 < 1 GRAM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BIRSS, BILLY EUGENE – 39 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 2022

LAWHORN, TYLER JAKE – 28 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGE: THEFT OF FIREARM. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

PENA, MICHELLE CHRISTIANA – 38 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DETENTION SERGEANT TABITHA MARTINEZ – CHARGE: SURETY TO SURRENDER/ HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILCOTS, SYNIKA LANIECE – 43 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER JOHNNY VILLASENOR – CHARGE: BOND FORFEITURE/ UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

HOLLAND, OZELL – 56 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/ GRAND JURY INDICTMENT/ THEFT OF CATTLE/ HORSE/ EXOTIC LIVESTOCK <$15K. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $30,000 OWENS SURETY BOND.

GOMEZ, RODULFO SERGIO AGUILAR – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/ DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

FREEMAN, DELBERT HOLLAND – 57 – ARRESTED BY CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT PATTERSON, JAMES – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/CONTEMPT OF COURT DISOBEYING COURT ORDER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

BLEDSOWEEKS, JONATHAN LAMAR – 26 – ARRESTED BYCARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ANDREW WILLIAMSON – CHARGE: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >=1G<4G, AND MONEY LAUNDERING>=$2,500<$30K. SUBJECT WAS ON TWO $7,500 AND ONE $3,500 FAST ACTION SURETY BONDS.

CURRY, JAMES – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGE: SURETY TO SURRENDER/ POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PG 1 >=4G<200G. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MORAN-RAMIREZ, EDUARDO – 56 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGES: EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, LICENSE REQUIRED (NO VALID DL), OPERATION OF MV VIOLATION OF MV LIABILITY INSURANCE REQUIREMENT. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON THREE $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BONDS.

WALLACE, MIKE ARTHUR – 58 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHAN GILLIE – CHARGE: PUBLIC INTOXICATION. SUBJECT WAS RELEASE ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.