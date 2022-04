Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022

ADAMS, JAMES CASEY – 32 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: PAROLE VIOLATION/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON, BAIL JUMPING AND FAILURE TO APPEAR, CONTEMPT OF COURT DISOBEDIENCE OF COURT ORDER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BENNETT, JUSTIN EARL – 42 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: MURDER AND ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CAMPOS, JULIO REYES, JR – 52 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP TWO GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO ONE GRAM LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP THREE LESS THAN TWENTY EIGHT GRAMS. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON A $10,000 FAST ACTION BAIL BOND AND A $3,000 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

CHRISTY, JACQUELINE GWEN – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY TOREY MCLEMORE – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP TWO GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO ONE GRAM LESS THAN FOUR GRAMS, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP THREE LESS THAN 28 GRAMS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CURRY, JAMES EDMOND – 34 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGES: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/TAMPER WITH OIL/GAS RIGS WITHOUT WRITTEN AUTHORITY, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS LESS THAN THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS X3, PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

DENBY, CODY WAYNE – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

MOSS, DONALD WAYNE – 30 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO FOUR GRAMS LESS THAN TWO HUNDRED GRAMS. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ROSS, JOHN RUSSELL, JR – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES: OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION, VIOLATION PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE WITH 2 OR MORE PREVIOUS CONVICTIONS, HARASSMENT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

SEQUERA, ANGEL – 21 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: CAPITAL MURDER BY TERRORISTIC THREAT OTHER FELONY X2, FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT, AGGRAVATED ROBBERY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUT, MANUEL SAM – 36 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD AND AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WHITAKER, ZENAS MONTRE – 29 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE WITH WEAPON, TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY HOUSEHOLD, FALSE STATEMENT TO POLICE OFFICER/SP INVESTIGATOR/ LAW ENFORCEMENT EMPLOYEE/CORRECTIONAL OFFICER, THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS LESS THAN THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS, FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS DRUG, FAILURE TO APPEAR/ASSAULT, ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE IN CORRECTIONAL/CIV COM FACILITY, AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING, ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ZAMORA, KEVIN JACOB – 31 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – SHERIFF SARAH FIELDS – CHARGES OUT OF SHELBY COUNTY: ASSAULT FAMILY HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LEWIS, DAVID NATHAN – 42 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO FOUR GRAMS LESS THAN TWO HUNDRED GRAMS, OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP ONE/ONE-B GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO FOUR HUNDRED GRAMS, OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON (X2), OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/SURETY TO SURRENDER/ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

LOZA-HERNANDEZ, SALVADOR ALEJANDRO – 31 – ARRESTED BY SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE – DEPUTY ROY BAILEY – CHARGES: OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/BURGLARY OF BUILDING, OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR/ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.