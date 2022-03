Panola County Sheriff's Office Arrest Report

MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2022

LOZANO, CESAR URBANO – 42 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY STEPHEN GILLIE – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT/MOTION TO REVOKE/POSSESSION MARIJUANA > 5LBS < = 50 LBS. SUBJECT RELEASED ON A $500 PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE BOND.

BEARDEN, LARRY DON – 45 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS WILSON – CHARGE: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022

NO ARRESTS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23, 2022

PARKER, HANNAH ELISABETH – 26 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LIEUTENANT TINA MCMULLEN – CHARGES: PRUSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/SURETY TO SURRENDER/BURGLARY OF A BUILDING AND SURETY TO SURRENDER/THEFT OF MATERIAL ALUMINUM/BRONZE/COPPER/BRASS < $20,000. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON BOND REINSTATED X2.

WILLBANKS, WALTER PATRICK JR. – 34 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RONNIE ENDLSEY – CHARGES: PRUSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANTS/FAILURE TO APPEAR/POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PENALTY GROUP 1 >= 4 GRAMS < 200 GRAMS AND FAILURE TO APPEAR/THEFT OF A FIREARM. SUBJECT WAS RELEASED ON TIME SERVED.

LUSTIG, JAMES BRANDON – 44 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY TRAVIS CURRY – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO BOSSIER CITY PD WARRANT/ VIOLAION BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

ANDREWS, RYAN MIALS – 30 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT SERGEANT DAVID FITTS – CHARGES: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA < 2OZ AND UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEAPON. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, KIARA SHUNQUESE – 31 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY CALAHAN MALONE – CHARGES: PUBLIC INTOXICATION AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

KIRKLAND, BRENDA GAIL – 56 – ARRESTED BY – PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSHUA NAGLE. CHARGE: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

KIRKLAND, WENDY DIANNE – 33 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY JOSHUA NAGLE – CHARGES: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY (X2). SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

BLALOCK, ANGELA RENEE – 46 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY QUADE DAVIS – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO LOCAL WARRANT THEFT PROPERTY>=$750<$2,500. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24, 2022

DE LA CRUZ JIMENEZ, JACOB – 33 – ARRESTED BY – CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICER ROBERT HAIRGROVE – CHARGES: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE AND AN IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DETAINER. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

WILLIAMS, CLAYTON JAY – 47 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGE: PURSUANT TO DESOTO PARISH WARRANT FAILURE TO APPEAR/AGGRAVATED ROBBERY. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.

CHRISTY, JACQUELINE GWEN – 43 – ARRESTED BY PANOLA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTY RICHARD MOJICA – CHARGE: POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. SUBJECT REMAINS IN CUSTODY.