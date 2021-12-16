Notice Of Meeting Of The Governing Body Of The City Of Joaquin

The City Council of Joaquin will meet in Special Called City Council Meeting on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 4 p.m. at The

Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address

the City Council on items that appear within the Consent and Action Items

or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A

Citizen’s Input Form maybe filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior

to the meeting.

6. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take possible action on repairing or

installation of new well to replace Well #1.

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take possible action on proper

procedure to repair sewer line on Highway 7 at intersection of FM 139.

8. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matter not on

the agenda will be made at this time.

9. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the Open Meetings Act, Please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City

Secretary at 936-269-3021.