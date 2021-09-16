Notice of Meeting of The Governing Body of the City of Joaquin

The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

5. Awards: Present award to Victoria Byrd.

6. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the

Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen’s Input Form

maybe filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider hiring Zachary McClary with Fairchild Law Firm as a City Attorney.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider options for trash pickup services for our area. (Arnold Bernardino with Ameri-

Tex Services.)

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action regarding a resolution to select an engineering firm for the City’s

participation in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program. (Ray Vann)

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action regarding a resolution to select a project for the American Rescue Plan Act

of 2021 Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program. (Ray Vann)

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action regarding a resolution and policy packet related to civil rights of the ARPA-

CLFRF program. (Ray Vann)

12. Department Head Reports:

a. Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts

b. Public Works Manager Report

c. City Secretary Report

13. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the previous months minutes.

14. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the financials.

15. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action on opening a large safety deposit box at American State Bank.

16. Discuss and take action: Discuss and take action on voting on candidate for the 2021 Board of Trustee Election for TML

Health Benefits Pool.

17. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider opening a new account at American State Bank for Grant Funds.

18. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider opening a new account at American State Bank for Teacher Fund.

19. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matter not on the agenda will be made at this time.

20. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally

justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the Open Meetings Act, Please contact the

Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-269-3021.

