Lucinda David Receives Patriot's Pen Award

Luncinda David, 7th Grade student at Joaquin Jr. High School accepts her second place award in the District 19 VFW Patriot's Pen essay contest. She competed with eight other students from VFW Posts in the district by writing an essay on the theme "How Can I Be A Good American". Presenting her award on Friday, January 28. 2022 is (L-R) her uncle and VFW Post 8904 Life Member Kenneth Dickerson, VFW Post 8904 Commander Gene Hutto and VFW Post 8904 Quartermaster Larry Hume. Post 8904 would like to thank her teacher Whitney Hooper for her support of the Patriot's Pen program.