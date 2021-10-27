Joaquin ISD: Substitute Orientation

Substituting at Joaquin ISD

In order to substitute in any capacity for Joaquin ISD as well as any school district in the state of Texas, substitutes are required by law to be fingerprinted through the state designated vendor enabling the district to conduct a criminal history background check. There is a fee of approximately $50.00 that is your responsibility. Joaquin ISD will take information from your application and submit it to the Texas Education Agency. A “Fastpass” will be issued and sent to you with fingerprinting instructions. You must be fingerprinted before you can be added to the substitute list.