Joaquin ISD: Substitute Orientation

In addition to the fingerprint requirement, you will also be required to attend a Joaquin ISD substitute training. This training is held at various times during the month. Please call Donna Vergo at (936) 269-3128 ext. 225 for a training date.

A substitute teacher’s service is an important contribution to our school system as well as to the development of the boys and girls in whom all educators are so vitally interested. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and students of Joaquin ISD, thank you for your interest in substituting at Joaquin ISD.