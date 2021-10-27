Joaquin ISD: Substitute Orientation

Joaquin ISD has scheduled a substitute orientation and training for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The orientation will be held at the Joaquin ISD Administration Building located at the far end of the football field. Please be sure to complete and or update an online application at www.joaquinisd.net under employment opportunities. Questions contact Donna Vergo, 936-269-3128 ext. 225 or dvergo@joaquinisd.net.
Substituting at Joaquin ISD
In order to substitute in any capacity for Joaquin ISD as well as any school district in the state of Texas, substitutes are required by law to be fingerprinted through the state designated vendor enabling the district to conduct a criminal history background check. There is a fee of approximately $50.00 that is your responsibility. Joaquin ISD will take information from your application and submit it to the Texas Education Agency. A “Fastpass” will be issued and sent to you with fingerprinting instructions. You must be fingerprinted before you can be added to the substitute list.
Candidates must have at least a high school diploma or its equivalent. Retired teachers are encouraged to apply.
In addition to the fingerprint requirement, you will also be required to attend a Joaquin ISD substitute training. This training is held at various times during the month. Please call Donna Vergo at (936) 269-3128 ext. 225 for a training date.
A substitute teacher’s service is an important contribution to our school system as well as to the development of the boys and girls in whom all educators are so vitally interested. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff and students of Joaquin ISD, thank you for your interest in substituting at Joaquin ISD.