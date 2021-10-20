Joaquin ISD: School Board Meeting Minutes

1. The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin

Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Jason Harvey, Jeff Hamilton, Ronnie

Belrose, and Jeff Cater, Brandon Neal (arrived at 6:13 p.m.)

Board members absent: Jacob Kay

Guest(s) Present:

Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of Finance;

Terri Gray, High School Principal; Bubba Carrington, Elementary Principal; Bert Coan, Elementary

Assistant Principal

Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.

2. The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America by

Jason Harvey, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jeff Cater.

3. Audience Participation – None

4. Report and Information items:

4.1 First Hearing

4.2 Monthly Financial Report

4.3 Construction and Projects Update

4.4 Correspondence

5. Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

5.1 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the previous

meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried

unanimously.

5.2 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Ronnie Belrose, to approve

Campus/District Goals and Objectives. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the

motion. It carried unanimously.

5.3 It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve 2021 Tax

Levy. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.4 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve the proposals and

purchases over $50,000 for 1 school bus and 1 activity bus. Following discussion, a vote was

taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.5 It was moved by Ronnie Belrose, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve Resolution to

appoint Jay Dee Cockrell as a Shelby County Appraisal District Representative. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

6. Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.

7. Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD.

November 15, 2021 6:00 p.m.

8. With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 7:02 p.m.