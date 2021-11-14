Joaquin ISD Regular Board Meeting Agenda

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November 2021 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular

meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas.

The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached to and made a part of this Notice. If, during the course of the meeting

covered by this Notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed session of the Board of Trustees is required, then such closed

session as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Section 551.001 et seq., Texas Education Code, will be

held by the School Board at the date, may conveniently meet in such closed session concerning any and all purposes permitted by the Act,

including, but not limited to the following sections and purposes:

Texas Government Code Section:

§551.071 An executive session will be held for the purpose of having private consultation with the Board’s attorney

when the governmental body seeks the advice of its attorney about pending or contemplated litigation or a settlement

offer, or on a matter in which the duty of counsel to his client, under the Code of Professional Responsibility of the

State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Act.

§551.072 Deliberation of the purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting

would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person.

§551.073 Deliberation of a negotiated contract for a prospective gift or donation to the governmental body if

deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in

negotiations with a third person.

§551.074 Deliberate the appointment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or

employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee.

§551.076 Deliberate the deployment, or specific occasions for implementation, of security personnel or devices.

§551.082 Deliberate a case involving the discipline of public school child or complaint or charge brought against an

employee of the School District by another employee and the complaint or charge directly results in a need for a hearing.

§551.0821 Deliberate a matter regarding a student or students where personally identifiable information about students

will necessarily be revealed by the deliberation.

§551.083 Deliberate the standards, guidelines, terms or conditions the board will follow, or instruct its representatives to

follow, in a consultation with a representative of an employee group.

§551.084 Exclusion of witness from hearing.

§551.127 A governmental body may use a video conference call to hold an open or closed meeting and a member or

employee of a governmental body may participate remotely in a meeting of the governmental entity by means of a video

conference call if that participation complies with the requirements and provisions of this section.

§551.129 A governmental body may use a telephone conference call, videoconference call, or communications

over the Internet to conduct a public consultation with its attorney in an open meeting of the governmental body or a private

consultation with its attorney in a closed meeting of the governmental body.

Education Code 39.030

39.030 Discuss or adopt individual assessment instruments or assessment instrument items.

Should any final action, final decision, or final vote be required in the opinion of the School Board with regard to any matter

considered in such closed session, then the final vote shall be either:

(a) in the open meeting covered by the Notice upon the reconvening of the public meeting; or

(b) at a subsequent public meeting of the School Board upon notice thereof; as the School Board shall determine.

AGENDA ATTACHED

AGENDA FOR November 15th, 2021

1. Roll call, establishment of quorum, call to order – Joaquin ISD may have member(s) via video conference call –

Texas Government Code Section 551.127 (See Attached Code)

2. Invocation and Pledges of Allegiance

3. Audience Participation – In accordance with Joaquin ISD Policy BED Local no presentation shall exceed five

minutes. Delegations of more than five persons shall appoint one person to present their views before the Board.

4. Report/Information items:

4.1 Monthly Financial Report – Joel Bumback, Director of Finance

4.2 Hand out Board Operating Procedures to be acted on at the December Board Meeting

4.3 Correspondence

5. Agenda Items for consideration and possible action:

5.1 Minutes from previous month’s meeting

5.2 Approve 2021 Independent Auditor’s Report

5.3 Approve 2021-22 Budget Amendment

5.4 Approve Proposals for Early Childhood Sensory Playground and Purchase over $50,000

5.5 Approve Proposals for Promethean Boards and Purchase over $50,000

5.6 Consideration and action to delegate to the Superintendent of Schools the authority to advertise for and procure

responses to the requests for proposals for architectural services for upcoming construction projects at the

district

6. Recommendations for items to be placed on agenda for next Board meeting

7. Designation of date and time of next meetings: December 13, 2021 - 6:00 p.m.

8. Adjournment

On this 12th day of November 2021, this Notice was mailed to news media that had previously requested such Notice and an original copy was

posted on the bulletin board outside the School District Administration Building at 1:00 p.m. on said date.