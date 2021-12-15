Joaquin ISD: Minutes of School Board Meeting

1 The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin

Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Ronnie Belrose, Jason Harvey,

Brandon Neal, Jeff Hamilton, Jacob Kay, and Jeff Cater

Board members absent: Chrisco Bragg left at 6:23 p.m.

Guest(s) Present: Kelly Brooks, Michael Gatlin, Jon Wesley Gatlin

Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of

Finance; Bubba Carrington, Elementary Principal; Terri Gray, Jr High/High School Principal;

Steven McCann, Girls AD; Wade Lawson, Boys AD; Jon Jones, High School Assistant Principal;

Bert Coan, Elementary Assistant Principal; Rick Haggard, Technology Director

Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

2 The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of

America by Brandon Neal, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jason Harvey.

3 Audience Participation – Kelly Brooks

4 Report and Information items:

4.1 Monthly Financial Report – Joel Bumback, Director of Finance

4.2 Quarterly Investment Report- Joel Bumback Director of Finance

4.3 Employee December Incentive Report

4.4 Discuss Baseball and Softball Complex

4.5 Hand out Superintendent’s Evaluation Form

4.6 TASB Update 118 Explanatory Notes

5 Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

5.1 It was moved by Jason Harvey, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the

previous meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It

carried unanimously.

5.2 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Jason Harvey, to table the Board

Operating Procedures until the next meeting. Following discussion, a vote was taken

on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.3 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve request for

Waiver for 2022 Texas Department of Agriculture Summer Mandate. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.4 It was moved by Jason Harvey, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve 2021-22

Budget Amendment. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It

carried unanimously.

5.5 It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve Goodwin-

Lasiter-Strong to provide architectural services for the District’s

Stadium/Restroom/Concession Building project. Following discussion, a vote was

taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

6 Ronnie Belrose, Board Vice President, asked for items to be placed on the next board

agenda.

7 Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD.

January 17, 2022 - 6:00 p.m.

8 With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 6:46 p.m.