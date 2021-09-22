Joaquin ISD: Minutes of School Board Meeting
Minutes of School Board Meeting
September 20, 2021
1 The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin
Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Jacob Kay, Brandon Neal, Jeff
Hamilton, and Jeff Cater
Board members absent: Jason Harvey, Ronnie Belrose
Guest(s) Present:
Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of
Finance; Terri Gray, High School Principal; Bert Coan, Elementary Assistant Principal
Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.
2 The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of
America by Jeff Hamilton, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jeff Cater.
3 Audience Participation –
4 Report and Information items:
4.1 Monthly Financial Report
4.2 Quarterly Investment Report
4.3 Annual Investment Report
5 Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:
5.1 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve the previous
meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried
unanimously.
5.2 It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve Resolution
to Extend Local COVID Leave. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the
motion. It carried unanimously.
5.3 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve Amending
2021-2022 Compensation Plan-Retention Bonuses August of 2022. Following
discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
5.4 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve
Investment Broker’s List and Review Local Investment Policy. Following
discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
5.5 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve 2021-2022
Budget Amendment. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It
carried unanimously.
5.6 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the
SHAC committee members for the 2021-2022 school year. Following discussion, a
vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
5.7 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve Shelby
County 4-H organization to be sanctioned as an extracurricular activity. Following
discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
5.8 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the
Adjunct Faculty Agreement with the Shelby County Extension Staff. Following
discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.
6 Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.
7 Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD
October 18, 2021 - 6:00 p.m.
8 With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 6:27 p.m.
_____________________ ________________________
Chrisco Bragg, President Jeff Cater, Secretary