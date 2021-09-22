Joaquin ISD: Minutes of School Board Meeting

Minutes of School Board Meeting

September 20, 2021

1 The Joaquin ISD School Board met tonight in regular session at 6:00 p.m. in the Joaquin

Boardroom with the following members present: Chrisco Bragg, Jacob Kay, Brandon Neal, Jeff

Hamilton, and Jeff Cater

Board members absent: Jason Harvey, Ronnie Belrose

Guest(s) Present:

Joaquin ISD Employee(s) Present: Ryan Fuller, Superintendent; Joel Bumback, Director of

Finance; Terri Gray, High School Principal; Bert Coan, Elementary Assistant Principal

Chrisco Bragg, President, called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.

2 The invocation was led by Chrisco Bragg, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of

America by Jeff Hamilton, and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag was led by Jeff Cater.

3 Audience Participation –

4 Report and Information items:

4.1 Monthly Financial Report

4.2 Quarterly Investment Report

4.3 Annual Investment Report

5 Agenda Items for discussion, consideration, and possible action:

5.1 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve the previous

meeting minutes. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried

unanimously.

5.2 It was moved by Jacob Kay, and seconded by Jeff Hamilton, to approve Resolution

to Extend Local COVID Leave. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the

motion. It carried unanimously.

5.3 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jeff Cater, to approve Amending

2021-2022 Compensation Plan-Retention Bonuses August of 2022. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.4 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve

Investment Broker’s List and Review Local Investment Policy. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.5 It was moved by Jeff Cater, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve 2021-2022

Budget Amendment. Following discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It

carried unanimously.

5.6 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the

SHAC committee members for the 2021-2022 school year. Following discussion, a

vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.7 It was moved by Brandon Neal, and seconded by Jacob Kay, to approve Shelby

County 4-H organization to be sanctioned as an extracurricular activity. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

5.8 It was moved by Jeff Hamilton, and seconded by Brandon Neal, to approve the

Adjunct Faculty Agreement with the Shelby County Extension Staff. Following

discussion, a vote was taken on the motion. It carried unanimously.

6 Chrisco Bragg, Board President, asked for items to be placed on the next board agenda.

7 Designation of date and time of next meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin ISD

October 18, 2021 - 6:00 p.m.

8 With no further business on the agenda the meeting was adjourned at 6:27 p.m.

_____________________ ________________________

Chrisco Bragg, President Jeff Cater, Secretary