City of Joaquin Agenda's Occuring Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The Joaquin Public Safety Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

at 5:00 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.

3. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the previous month’s minutes.

4. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the financials.

5. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider adding Casey Davis and JD Cockrell to the Public

Safety checking account ending in 9227 as signers on the account.

6. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider reimbursing the City of Joaquin for R & M Service

Solutions invoices for fire hydrant testing and maintenance in the amount of $5,262.00.

7. Adjourn.

The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting on Tuesday,

October 19,2021 at 6 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on items that appear within the

Consent and Action Items, or a matter not listed on the agenda. Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen’s Input Form

maybe filled out and filed with the City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Utility Billing Manager Report – Monthly Receipts

b. Public Works Manager Report

c. City Secretary Report

d. Public Safety Corporation Quarterly Meeting Report

e. Economic Development Corporation Quarterly Meeting Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the previous months minutes.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the financials.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the 2021- 2022 Holiday Schedule.

10. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matter not on the agenda will be made at this time.

11. Adjourn.

The Joaquin Economic Development Corporation will meet in regular session on Tuesday, October

19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Joaquin City Office located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to Order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum.

3. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the previous month’s minutes.

4. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the financials.

5. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed on this agenda whenever it is

considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more information or for a copy of the Open

Meetings Act. Please contact the Attorney General of Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-269-3021.

Posted by Casey Davis on October 14,2021 at 2:00 p.m.

The following were notified: Shelby County Today, Center Broadcasting, and East Texas Press.