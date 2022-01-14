City Council of Joaquin: Regular Council Meeting Agenda

The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Regular Scheduled Council Meeting onTuesday,

January 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston, Joaquin, Texas.

The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:

1. Call to order:

2. Roll Call: To establish a quorum

3. Invocation:

4. Pledge: United States Pledge, Texas Pledge

5. Citizens Input: This time is provided for members of the public to address the City Council on

items that appear within the Consent and Action items, or a matter not listed on the agenda.

Each speaker is limited to 3 minutes. A Citizen's Input Form may be filled out and filed with the

City Secretary prior to the meeting.

6. Department Head Reports:

a. Utility Billing Manager Report - Monthly Receipts

b. Public Works Manager Report

c. City Secretary Report

d. Economic Development Report

e. Public Safety Report

7. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the previous month's minutes.

8. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving the financials.

9. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider taking action on sewer plant repairs.

10. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving to use the bank building for

Christmas Storage.

11. Discuss and take action: Discuss and consider approving Logansport Water Contract

renewal.

12. Executive Session:

Consider entering executive session personnel Matters with possible action related thereto upon

reconvening in open session in accordance with Government Code Section 551.074.

Personnel Matters

a. Michael Bates

13. Council reconvenes and possible action: Possible actions on matters discussed in executive

session.

14. Council Items: Reports by the members of the City Council on matter not on the agenda will

be made at this time.

15. Adjourn.

The Council reserves the right to retire into executive session concerning any of the items listed

on this agenda whenever it is considered necessary and is legally justified under the Open

Meetings Act.

The agenda is posted as required under Government Code Section 551.041. For more

information or for a copy of the Open Meetings Act, please contact the Attorney General of

Texas at 1-800-252-8011 or the City Secretary at 936-269-3021.