News from Paxton Methodist: Sunday, March 29, 2020

News from Paxton Methodist

Grace and peace from our brother, Jesus, Amen. We are certainly living in strange and in some cases, trying times. Most of us are sheltering in place and trying to avoid people as much as possible. The medical professionals are telling us this is the only way to flatten out the curve and get a handle on this pandemic. The United States now has more cases than any other country in the world. After first ignoring the problem, we are trying to catch up and ramp up to handle the pandemic in the coming weeks and maybe even months.

I have used my time at home working in the yard and garden. When I retired from education, I built many raised beds and created a sort of “English Garden.” The weather this past week has been unusually warm, and I have been able to spend time weeding and planting. It has been very therapeutic. I have also continued with my Bible reading and sermon preparations. I haven’t delivered a sermon the last two Sundays but have written two that I have put in my weekly church newsletter. So I have tried to keep my mind and body in working order—sort of.

The Old Testament Lesson for the 5th Sunday in Lent comes from the Prophet Ezekiel. Ezekiel has a vision or a dream that God takes him to a valley of dry bones and asks if these bones could live. Ezekiel knows that with God all is possible. The valley of dry bones in this vision is Israel.

We know that Israel has been destroyed. Jerusalem has been sacked and the Temple destroyed. Some of the people are carried off to foreign lands and others stay and live under occupation. Times are really bad. Many think they must be living in the end times. Ezekiel is a priest and is part of the exiled community. He assures the people that God will breathe life—his spirit—into his people and they will live once again. In an eerie vision, Ezekiel promises God is the God hope and rebirth.

These are words that sound strange to us but also are hopeful as we too are facing great challenges. Even though it is hard to see the end of the tunnel to this current pandemic, we remain a hopeful people. Americans have always risen up to the challenge.

All during the month of March the Methodists at Paxton have been collecting cans of chili. I will try to get them delivered this week. I don’t know how Community Christian Services is dealing with our current situation, but I will find out. Next month we will collect toothpaste and toothbrushes. Our programs to the area nursing homes are still on hold. We all hope that our friends at the various nursing centers stay healthy as they weather this storm. Our good friend Lillie is in rehab in Houston after having a complete hip replacement. Lillie had successful hip surgery after a fall and was doing great at rehab—but fell again. With the pandemic, visitors at the hospital have been told to stay away. I know that can get real lonely for someone who is working hard to get better.

Please listen to the scientists and medical professionals: Stay home as much as possible and minimize close contact with other people. When you have to be out, try to stay six feet away from others. Be wise, be safe, and be healthy!

Whoever you are, in whatever faith you were born, whatever creed you profess; if you come to this house to find God you are welcome here. Paxton United Methodist Church is an inviting church that takes to heart the idea of “Open Doors, Open Hearts, and Open Minds.” Normally Sunday School starts at 9:30 and Worship begins at 10:00. But during the Pandemic our usually “open doors” are closed. Our email address is paxtonumc@yahoo.com. If you would like the weekly email newsletter about Paxton Methodist, you can send your email address to the Paxton email address, and I will add you to the list. God’s Speed.