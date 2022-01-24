UT Health East Texas Donates $500 to Panola College Foundation Toward Endowed Scholarship

UT Health East Texas donated $500 to the Panola College Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 20 at the Rotary Club’s weekly meeting. For the past several months, the Rotary Club of Carthage has been raising funds in order to complete the endowment of the UT Health Carthage Auxiliary Scholarship. With the contribution of UT Health East Texas, the endowment has been fully funded. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Panola College nursing student.