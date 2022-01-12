Panola College Seeking Alumni to Feature in 75th Anniversary

Panola College is seeking a number of alumni to feature on outdoor banners during its seventy-fifth anniversary festivities this fall. The banners will be displayed on light posts across campus.

“We are looking forward to featuring alumni who span Panola College’s seventy-five-year history,” said Jessica Pace, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our alumni’s accolades to our students and the community while we commemorate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the College.”

Panola College was established in 1947, and later launched off-campus locations in Center and Marshall, Texas. A lineup of events is scheduled for this fall on the Carthage campus to celebrate the milestone anniversary, including an outdoor event that will be open to the public. Information regarding the events will be announced in the coming months.

Alumni who are interested in being featured on an outdoor banner, or those who would like to submit a nomination, may complete the online form found at bit.ly/pcfeaturedalumni. The form will close on Feb. 28.