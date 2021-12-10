Panola College: 22 Occupational Therapy Assistant Students Awarded Scholarship

OTA students awarded $44,000 in scholarships from AMBUCS

The AMBUCS Longview chapter awarded 22 Panola College occupational therapy assistant students a combined $44,000 in scholarships. The local chapter awards scholarships to students who pursue degrees in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, and hearing audiology.

AMBUCS works to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters, working in partnership with physical, occupational, and speech therapists; by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships for therapists, and many forms of community service.

“Our OTA students were filled with gratitude as they received the scholarships from the Longview AMBUCS chapter,” said Terrie King, the chair of the OTA program at Panola College. “These scholarships will significantly lighten financial burdens, which helps our students learn more and worry less. I am so grateful for AMBUCS and their faithful support of our OTA students.”

Students who were awarded a scholarship include Meagan Boyd, Taylor Burch, Beyonce Bell, Tyler Barton, Desinie Dunn, Joshua Davis, Hannah Combs, Kylee Cunningham, Sydney Crittenden, Doris Willess, Valerie Ramirez, Diana Razo, Rynequia Simpson, Kevanisha Alstork, Makayla Ethridge, Diana Godoy, Deja Hamilton, Erica Allums, Abby Modisette, Jennifer Holiday, Kalli Perkins, and Sidney Laxton.