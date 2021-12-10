Home
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Scholarship recipients pictured with Tommy Knight, the Longview AMBUCS scholarship chairman.

Panola College: 22 Occupational Therapy Assistant Students Awarded Scholarship

Fri, 12/10/2021 - 10:25am Ourtown1
Kade Lindsay

 

OTA students awarded $44,000 in scholarships from AMBUCS

The AMBUCS Longview chapter awarded 22 Panola College occupational therapy assistant students a combined $44,000 in scholarships. The local chapter awards scholarships to students who pursue degrees in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, and hearing audiology.

AMBUCS works to inspire people to conquer challenges related to mobility and independence, through a nationwide network of volunteer chapters, working in partnership with physical, occupational, and speech therapists; by providing Amtryke adaptive trykes, scholarships for therapists, and many forms of community service.

“Our OTA students were filled with gratitude as they received the scholarships from the Longview AMBUCS chapter,” said Terrie King, the chair of the OTA program at Panola College. “These scholarships will significantly lighten financial burdens, which helps our students learn more and worry less. I am so grateful for AMBUCS and their faithful support of our OTA students.”

Students who were awarded a scholarship include Meagan Boyd, Taylor Burch, Beyonce Bell, Tyler Barton, Desinie DunnJoshua DavisHannah CombsKylee CunninghamSydney CrittendenDoris WillessValerie RamirezDiana RazoRynequia SimpsonKevanisha AlstorkMakayla EthridgeDiana GodoyDeja HamiltonErica AllumsAbby ModisetteJennifer HolidayKalli Perkins, and Sidney Laxton.

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media