Elliot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Carthage Donates Parts to School of Energy

Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Carthage donated an array of Mopar parts to the Panola College School of Energy. The donation was accepted on Tuesday, Jan. 11 by Daniel Hall, School of Energy Chair at Panola College.

“This donation will be used for training in our engine and mechanical courses,” said Hall. “The parts donated include a transmission, a multitude of sensors, and other electrical and mechanical parts we can train our students on. We are very thankful for the local support of our energy program.”