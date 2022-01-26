Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

Elliot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Carthage Donates Parts to School of Energy

Wed, 01/26/2022 - 11:03am Ourtown1
Kade Lindsay

 

Elliott Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Carthage donated an array of Mopar parts to the Panola College School of Energy. The donation was accepted on Tuesday, Jan. 11 by Daniel Hall, School of Energy Chair at Panola College.

“This donation will be used for training in our engine and mechanical courses,” said Hall. “The parts donated include a transmission, a multitude of sensors, and other electrical and mechanical parts we can train our students on. We are very thankful for the local support of our energy program.”

 

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media