Panola College Theatre Students Awarded by the KCACTF

Panola College theatre students awarded by the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival

A total of 23 Panola College theatre students were awarded by the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival for their work on Dearly Departed, the department’s fall dinner theatre production. The show was performed at Panola College on Sept. 24, 25, and 26 and was submitted virtually to the festival.

The awards include Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Acting Ensemble, Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Costume Design, Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Scenic Design, and three Irene Ryan Acting nominations.

“I am so pleased with the awards that our students received from the Kennedy Center,” said Karen King, the Professor of Drama at Panola College. “Winning the ensemble award is really something special – it means every single student in the play won a certificate.”

Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Acting Ensemble:

Riley Morgan as Bud Turpin

Sarolyn Musick as Raynelle

Maverick Jackson as Ray-Bud

Leah Simmons as Lucille

Dawson Windham as Junior

Emily Wheeler as Suzanne

Talaya Jones as Aunt Marguerite

Omar Rios as Royce

Allie Endsley as Delightful

Jacob Phillips as Rev. Hooker

Seth Sanders as Norval

Abigail McCalister as Veda/Nadine

Caleb Ridgeway as Clyde

Carli Morton as Juanita

Jaedon Lewis as Joy of Life Singers Group Leader

Leland Parker, Kaleb Ward, Gerardo Salgado, Ryan Ballard, Dylan Essery, Caden Worley as Joy of Life Singers/Transition

Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Costume Design:

Laura Eddings

Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Scenic Design:

Katy Chance

Irene Ryan Acting Nominations:

Talaya Jones as Aunt Marguerite

Sarolyn Musick as Raynelle

Caleb Ridgeway as Clyde

The Panola College Drama Department will present Ajax in Iraq, a collaboration with the Stephen F. Austin State University Drama Department, Nov. 8 through 13 at Community House in Center, Texas. The collaborative show will also be submitted to the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival.