Panola College Theatre Students Awarded by the KCACTF
Panola College theatre students awarded by the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival
A total of 23 Panola College theatre students were awarded by the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival for their work on Dearly Departed, the department’s fall dinner theatre production. The show was performed at Panola College on Sept. 24, 25, and 26 and was submitted virtually to the festival.
The awards include Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Acting Ensemble, Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Costume Design, Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Scenic Design, and three Irene Ryan Acting nominations.
“I am so pleased with the awards that our students received from the Kennedy Center,” said Karen King, the Professor of Drama at Panola College. “Winning the ensemble award is really something special – it means every single student in the play won a certificate.”
Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Acting Ensemble:
Riley Morgan as Bud Turpin
Sarolyn Musick as Raynelle
Maverick Jackson as Ray-Bud
Leah Simmons as Lucille
Dawson Windham as Junior
Emily Wheeler as Suzanne
Talaya Jones as Aunt Marguerite
Omar Rios as Royce
Allie Endsley as Delightful
Jacob Phillips as Rev. Hooker
Seth Sanders as Norval
Abigail McCalister as Veda/Nadine
Caleb Ridgeway as Clyde
Carli Morton as Juanita
Jaedon Lewis as Joy of Life Singers Group Leader
Leland Parker, Kaleb Ward, Gerardo Salgado, Ryan Ballard, Dylan Essery, Caden Worley as Joy of Life Singers/Transition
Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Costume Design:
Laura Eddings
Meritorious Achievement in Outstanding Scenic Design:
Katy Chance
Irene Ryan Acting Nominations:
Talaya Jones as Aunt Marguerite
Sarolyn Musick as Raynelle
Caleb Ridgeway as Clyde
The Panola College Drama Department will present Ajax in Iraq, a collaboration with the Stephen F. Austin State University Drama Department, Nov. 8 through 13 at Community House in Center, Texas. The collaborative show will also be submitted to the Kennedy Center’s American College Theatre Festival.