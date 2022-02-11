Panola College Theatre To Present 'The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon' and 'The Nether'

The Panola College theatre department will present “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” and “The Nether” on Feb. 19 in the Q.M. Martin Auditorium. “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” will begin at 4 p.m., with “The Nether” following at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to both performances are $5.00 and may be purchased online at https://panola.booktix.com/index.php. The two productions will be the department’s contest entries in the Texas Community College Theatre Playfestival this spring.

Both shows will be available to stream on Feb. 24. “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” will be available on BroadwayOnDemand.com and “The Nether” on BookTix.com.

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” by Don Zolidis and presented by special permission from

Playscripts, Inc., is a fun mash-up of familiar fairy tales. This hilarious short comedy explores

the world of the Brothers Grimm as never seen before. Featured are Jadeon Lewis, Mt.

Enterprise; Caleb Ridgeway, Shelbyville; Abigail McCalister, Rusk; Carli Morton, Woden;

Jacob Phillips, Mt. Enterprise; Dawson Windham, Rusk; Allie Endsley, Huntington; Tavaraus

Marshall, Waskom; Gerardo Salgado, Tatum; Riley Morgan, Broaddus; Juilien Lawrence,

Timpson; Toni Jeter, Carthage; Omar Rios, Garrison; Dylan Essery, Gary; and Leland Parker,

Martinsville. Assistant Director, Nicholas McCalister, Rusk; Stage Manager, Sarolyn Musick,

Gary; Technical Director, Eric Dominguez, Jewitt; Lighting Design, Donovan Williams, Gary;

Costume Design, Laura Eddings, Broaddus; Property Design, Emily Wheeler, Etoli; Makeup,

Hair, and Graphics, Chelsey Caldwell, Mt. Enterprise; Backstage Crew, Cason Grimaldo,

Grapeland. Directed by Karen King, Professor of Drama at Panola College.

“The Nether” by Jennifer Haley and presented by special permission from Concord Theatrical, is a

dark, uncomfortable look at the future of the metaverse. This play contains disturbing material

regarding abuse, and no one under 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian. Featured are Nicholas McCalister, Rusk; Sarolyn Musick, Gary; Dylan Essery, Gary; Emily Wheeler, Etoli; and Omar Rios, Garrison. Assistant Directors, Eric Dominguez, Jewitt, and Abigail McCalister, Rusk; Dramaturgy, Abigail McCalister, Rusk; Stage Manager, Dawson Windham, Shelbyville; Dramaturgy and

Projection Designs, Cason Grimaldo, Grapeland; Special Effects, Jacob Phillips, Mt. Enterprise,

and Caleb Ridgeway, Shelbyville; Lighting Design, Donovan Williams, Gary; Costume Designer,

Laura Eddings, Broaddus; Property Design, Allie Endsley, Huntington; Scenic Design, Eric

Dominguez; Makeup and Hair, Chelsey Caldwell, Mt. Enterprise. Directed by Karen King, Professor of Drama at Panola College.