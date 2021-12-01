Panola College Represents Annual Service Award

Panola College honored 15 faculty and staff members for their service to the College, who represent a collective 135 years. The awards were presented at a luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center.

“It is with great pride that we recognize our faculty and staff’s anniversary with Panola College,” said Dr. Gregory Powell, Panola College President. “At this important milestone, we express our sincere appreciation for their dedication. We strongly believe that each individual employee has the opportunity to add great value to our institution.”

Ray McGrede and Joslyn Sullen were recognized for 20 years of service with the College; Sandra Bauer, Katie Davis, Natalie Oswalt, David Stanley, Laura Witherspoon, and Emily Zabcik were recognized for 10 years of service with the College; and Jacky Andreatta, Jody Harris, Katherine Johnson, Kimberly Jones, Patti Redmon, Tina Sandidge, and Rebecca Walker were recognized for five years of service with the College.