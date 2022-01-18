Panola College To Compete 'Walkway of Honor' With Personalized Pavers

Ahead of its seventy-fifth anniversary festivities this fall, Panola College will complete the Walkway of Honor located outside the M.P. Baker Library with personalized clay and granite pavers which are available to the public for purchase.

“Purchasing a paver is a great way to leave an enduring legacy that will forever link the past with the future,” said Jessica Pace, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “There are a limited number of pavers remaining, so if you are interested in being a part of the Walkway of Honor, we encourage you to secure your spot soon.”

The cost of a clay paver is $75 and the cost of a granite paver is $150. Each stone will include an engraved personalized message, with clay pavers consisting of a 45-character space and granite pavers consisting of an 80-character space. Most common is the placement of a name on the stones, but others have also requested phrases such as “In honor of,” “In loving memory of,” “Class of,” or the inclusion of an individual’s years of service or their titles or positions.

Proceeds raised from the pavers will be used by the Panola College Foundation to fund student scholarships and individual program grants.

Those interested may visit www.panola.edu/giving to complete the online form to reserve their paver today. The form will close on April 30, unless all pavers are sold prior. Those with questions may contact the Office of Institutional Advancement at 903-693-2029.