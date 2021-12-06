Gas Compressor Association donates $17,000 to School of Energy

The Gas Compressor Association donated $17,000 to Panola College’s School of Energy on Thursday, Dec. 2. The donation was presented by Joni Rice and Roy Saxton, representatives from McClung Energy Services LLC and Estis Compression.

“The Gas Compressor Association has been a great supporter of the School of Energy,” said Daniel Hall, School of Energy Chair at Panola College. “With these funds, we will be able to provide hands-on equipment for students to complete the training they will need before entering an ever-evolving workforce, as well as to provide scholarships within the energy program.”

Hall, along with Dr. Gregory Powell, Panola College President, and Michael Pace, School of Energy Instructor, accepted the donation on the Panola College campus in Carthage.

“We are proud to be a part of the Gas Compressor Association and partners with McClung Energy Services and Estis Compression,” continued Hall. “The energy program at Panola College would not be possible without the industry support that we have.”