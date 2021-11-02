Panola College's Phi Theta Kapa Chapter Hosts Induction Ceremony

The Panola College chapter of Phi Theta Kappa hosted its fall induction ceremony on Oct. 21 in the Frances B. Ross Ballroom of the Charles C. Matthews Foundation Student Center. The ceremony featured a performance by the Panola Pipers singing group, along with a special speech from Bryan Tarjick, an administrator at Panola Early College High School.

Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming. To be eligible for PTK membership, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above, and have completed a minimum of 12 transferable hours through Panola College.

Students who participated in the induction ceremony include: Aubrey Connell, Edward Farias, Linzhi Hailey, Charles Jackson, Dean Lester, Milo Morrison, Rebecca Parrott, Kinsley Rivers, Madison Romero, Gabrielle Sapp, Taylor Schoolcraft, Emilee Sellers, Autumn Shelton, Haley Smith, Cadience Thompson, and Lawrence Thompson.

Photo caption: From left to right, front to back: Aubrey Connell, Haley Smith, Edward Farias, Hannah Sellers, Emilee Sellers, Linzhi Hailey, Cadience Thompson, Autumn Shelton, Rebecca Parrott, Madison Romero, Dalton Collinsworth, Lawrence Thompson, Charles Jackson, Dean Lester, Kinsley Rivers, Gabrielle Sapp, Taylor Schoolcraft, and Milo Morrison