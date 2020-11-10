Things to Consider November 12, 2020

Another heartfelt greeting in the spirit of Jesus Christ to all. This past weekend my wife and I had the privilege to visit our family in the Houston area. We stopped at my cousin’s house in north Houston, several months ago it was discovered that she has a brain tumor, and she has moved in with her son, and her daughter was also visiting with her. We talked for a while and the conversation turned to family. It has been several decades since we had visited with each other, and the last time I saw my cousin was when we laid her father to rest, several years ago. Liz went on to say that she wished that we all would have kept in touch all these years. Her two children Brian and Leslie Anne whom I have not met other than for just a few moments all these years. Liz’s mother was laid to rest just a few months ago, due to Covid 19 complications. During this short visit we all realized the importance of life here on earth, and I hope that every one that reads this article comes to the realization that life is precious, and family is a privilege that God has let us have here on earth. We all need to reflect on our family, let's make time to visit and bond with each other. The book of James chapter 4 v 14 tells us that life is just a moment in time, a vapour, v14 “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth.” My friends this life that is as unto a vapour is truly precious, and we need to take the time to know one another. At this time visiting is not the safest thing to do, but one can call, or send a card or letter that could heighten the spirit, and let a loved one know that someone cares. A letter is more personal than a text. My sister, Nancy, has started sending little notes in the mail when she sends “face masks” to my wife Donna and she loves to receive them. Family is everything so reach out and let them know how important they are to you. As always respectfully yours. Roger and Donna Harding.