Things to Consider - May 8, 2020

Things to Consider

Greetings to all my prayers, as always, are that are doing well. As I prepared to bring a message that might touch someone in a way that would cause one to realize just how blessed we are, as I searched I came across a story about a lady that praised God during dire times. I do not know the circumstances that put this lady into the situation she has found herself in but to know all of the circumstances might put one into the mode of judgment, so I must say that judgment is the responsibility that is reserved for God, and I thank God that that responsibility is His and His only. The ladies story starts in 2005 when she became homeless, not well educated she has never held a job. She draws a small amount of SSI. Becoming homeless in 2005 she could not afford rent for a house, so she moved into a storage unit. With no electricity nor any comforts of home, she put her bed into this small unit and made her home in a 10 x10 room she now calls home. Each month she uses her small income from SSI to pay rent, and to purchase her next months supply of canned food that will last until next month. She has children that live locally four girls that have lives of their own. The girls will not have any thing to do with their mother, for whatever reason that was not reveled. This sixty four year old lady relies on God for inspiration as she reads her Bible. She was asked what message would she like to convey to her children? With tears on her cheeks she simply said that her children could do better concerning her. Now we don't know the situations that brought this lady to this point in her life, but it is a little comfort to know that she did not seem to have bitter feelings towards her children, rather she looked to God for comfort. As I come to a conclusion to this weeks article I ponder my life and realize just how blessed I have been, and I have to say daily prayers for the ones that are not as blessed as I. Prayers are important, but we the blessed ones have a responsibility set forth by Jesus, and that responsibility supersedes prayers, we are to take actions to help the ones we can. James 2-18 reads “Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works; shew me thy faith, without thy works, and I will shew the my faith by my works.” We have faith in action when we do the work of our Father. We see it everyday when we feed the hungry, help with the sick and check on anyone in need. Keep up the good work everyone we are truly doing our Fathers work. “JOY” stands for Jesus first, others second and yourself last. As always respectfully yours Roger and Donna Harding.