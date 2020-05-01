Things to Consider - May 1, 2020

As we stay in the comforts and security of our homes, most of us have sufficient food and supplies let us all be mindful concerning our fellow brothers and sisters whom may not have sufficient supplies to see them through these times. Whenever possible lets check up on our friends and neighbors in order to help them whenever we can do so safely. It may bring a little comfort to them to know that someone actually is concerned about their well being. We must be aware that Gods word warns us about conditions such as this virus and other sicknesses that will come. He also tells us that man kind shall still fail to follow His word. As God speaks of things such as these things I encourage all to just read over the book of Revelations. First of all we must realize that even tho we all are affected by the events that conspire as has been recorded in that great book, there are many that has or will be in favor with God, and those people will still be affected. A quick look at Matthew 5-45, That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven for He maketh His sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust. This one verse says so much, but we fail to understand it in much detail. In short Jesus tells us that we as a people are all affected by worlds events. You can go throughout history looking at events and see that every one has been affected by each and every plague that has ever taken place in the history of man. God goes on to say that man has always and will always fail to turn away from their evil ways, or as God puts it man fails to repent (turn away,) from their (sins). In short lets all keep in mind that even tho some one may be truly a saint he or she will be affected in some way concerning the sins and the refusal of the worlds multitudes that refuse to repent. Lets just focus on following God and helping those in need to get through this rain(virus). Pray and seek His face and as I have said before, study to show thyself approved. As always respectfully yours, Roger and Donna Harding.