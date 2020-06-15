Things to Consider: June 15, 2020

Things to Consider

As I contemplate this upcoming week my wife brought to mind a song that has been prevalent in her thoughts all week. The song “Have Faith Hope and Charity” brings back childhood memories of her early walk in Christ, bringing to mind great memories of the fellowship in the church that shaped her outlook on life. As I look back upon my life, I find that my life was not to dissimilar to hers, I consider those powerful words contained in the lyrics. “Faith” this word may have little meaning to many, but to one that calls themselves Christians know that we only have faith that Christ does exist, the people of old walked with Him, and witnessed His teaching, but we today must live by faith that it is so. For the Bible tells us so. “Hope” this word being such a powerful element in the Christian faith giving the believer something to look forward to, concerning life after death, for the Bible tells me so. “Charity” this word brings to memory an extremely aspect of a believer’s life. As I looked up charity in the New Lexicon Webster’s Dictionary of the English Language, I find that the word charity holds a much greater meaning than I have ever considered before. “Charity” spiritual love for others || the virtue by which we love God above all other things, and our neighbor as our-self, for the love of God|| tolerance in judging other people || generosity to the needy || alms given to the poor || an organization dispensing relief to the poor. This word charity is the foundation that Christians can emulate the actions that Christ, many years ago, set as an example that we are to practice in our lives concerning our neighbors. The song goes on to say Don’t worry about tomorrow just live from day to day the Lord is right beside you he’ll guide you all the way so have Faith, Hope and Charity that's the way to live successfully, how do I know, once again, “For The Bible Tells Me So”. But in reality, Jesus tells me so. As always respectfully your Roger and Donna Harding.